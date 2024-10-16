Cooler Temps Arrive in Coachella Valley After Hot Summer

Clear skies are expected across the Coachella Valley, and the triple digits are finally behind us. After a summer with 52 days between 100-109°F, 77 days between 110-119°F, and six days at 120°F or above, temperatures are finally cooling down. Yesterday, Palm Springs hit 97°F, with a high of 92°F expected today. Winds are light, but will pick up late in the day, and a system from the north is expected to bring cooler temperatures and possible showers in the mountains. Expect temperatures in the low 90s today, dropping to the 80s by Thursday. Winds will increase near the San Gorgonio Pass, but conditions should remain dry in the valley, with temperatures in the low 80s by Friday and Saturday.