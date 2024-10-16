Corey Roskin Talks Pride on the Page

On Desert Entertainment, Corey Roskin shares details about the third annual Pride on the Page, happening October 20th at the Palm Springs Cultural Center. The event includes author panels, book signings, and more. Evening entertainment features Beth Lapidus and comedians Alec Mapa and Guy Branum. Stay tuned for "Tods n Ends" covering local events including live performances by Ron Pass and the musical The Drowsy Chaperone.