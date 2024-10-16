Disney Unveils New Lightning Lane Premier Pass

Disney has introduced a new Lightning Lane Premier pass, offering guests an all-access skip-the-line experience at its U.S. parks. Available in limited quantities, the pass is priced per person per day, ranging from $137 to $478 at Walt Disney World in Florida, depending on date and demand. At Disneyland Resort in California, the pass costs $400 per person per day. These prices are in addition to regular park admission. Currently, at Disney World, only guests staying at Disney’s deluxe hotels can purchase the pass, while at Disneyland, it is available to all guests and can be used at both Disneyland and Disney California Adventure on the same day.