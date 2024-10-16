Firebirds Seek First Win of Season Against Calgary Wranglers Tonight on KPSE - 7PM

After a tough 2-1 loss to Bakersfield, the Firebirds look for their first win tonight. Despite a strong performance from Olivier Rodrigue, the team remains optimistic with standout plays from Jagger Firkus and veteran Brandon Baddock. Expect an aggressive, fast-paced game against their rivals, the Calgary Wranglers, at Acrisure Arena. Puck drop is at 7 PM. Tune in to Firebirds TV at 6:30 PM for Hockey Night Coachella Valley.