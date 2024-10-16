Local & Community
NBC Palm Springs and Univision Partner with Mathis Home for Coachella Valley Food Drive
NBC Palm Springs and Univision Palm Springs have teamed up with Mathis Home for a food drive to support the Coachella Valley Rescue Mission. Donations of non-perishable items like canned goods, pasta, and cooking oils are encouraged. The drive is happening today at Mathis Home in Indio, and donors have a chance to win a $1,000 gift card. The Coachella Valley Rescue Mission serves over 900 meals daily and distributes over 100 food boxes weekly to those in need.
By: NBC Palm Springs
October 16, 2024
Coachella Valley food driveNBC Palm SpringsUnivision Palm SpringsMathis Home donationsCoachella Valley Rescue MissionWorld Food Donor DayIndio food donationslocal hunger relief
Link Copied To Clipboard!
Loading...