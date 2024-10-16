NBC Palm Springs and Univision Partner with Mathis Home for Coachella Valley Food Drive

NBC Palm Springs and Univision Palm Springs have teamed up with Mathis Home for a food drive to support the Coachella Valley Rescue Mission. Donations of non-perishable items like canned goods, pasta, and cooking oils are encouraged. The drive is happening today at Mathis Home in Indio, and donors have a chance to win a $1,000 gift card. The Coachella Valley Rescue Mission serves over 900 meals daily and distributes over 100 food boxes weekly to those in need.