Rare Comet Older Than Earth Visible Over Northern California

Comet Chu Chin Shan Atlas, a rare celestial object older than Earth, can be seen over Northern California this week. Discovered last year, it's over 44 million miles away and won’t pass by again for another 80,000 years. The best time to spot it is near Venus, just after sunset. While it's visible to the naked eye, binoculars or telescopes offer a clearer view. The comet will be visible through October 24th, but it’s fading as it moves further from Earth.