Record Early Voting in Georgia as Election Day Approaches

Early voting is in full swing across 10 states, with Georgia breaking records as over 300,000 people voted on the first day. Both Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump are actively campaigning, urging citizens to participate in the electoral process. A recent NBC poll reveals that half of Americans plan to vote early. In related news, Elon Musk has emerged as a significant Republican donor, contributing around $75 million to pro-Trump efforts.