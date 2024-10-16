Local & Community
Traffic Alert: Water Line Installation to Close Lane on Monterey Avenue in Rancho Mirage
Rancho Mirage officials have announced a three-week lane closure for a water line installation project. Starting Thursday, the southbound fast lane of Monterey Avenue between Frank Sinatra Drive and Country Club Drive will be closed until November 6th. Drivers should expect delays and proceed with caution.
By: NBC Palm Springs
October 16, 2024
