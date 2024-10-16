Local & Community
Two Men Arrested for $10K Vandalism in Coachella Valley
Two individuals have been arrested for causing more than $10,000 in damage through graffiti and vandalism on public and private property throughout the Coachella Valley. The Riverside County Sheriff's Department seized 170 spray paint cans and other graffiti-related tools during the arrests. Both suspects posted bail the same day, with their arraignment set for January 9th.
By: NBC Palm Springs
October 16, 2024
vandalismgraffitiDesert Hot SpringsRancho MirageRiverside County Sheriffs DepartmentCoachella Valley
