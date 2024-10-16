Business, Finance & Tech
United Airlines Reports Strong Quarterly Profit Amid Discounted Fares
United Airlines exceeded analyst expectations in its quarterly profit, crediting a successful summer travel season. Although an oversupply of domestic airline seats led to discounted fares benefiting passengers, the company noted that airlines have since reduced capacity. Additionally, a decline of over 20% in jet fuel prices over the past year has positively impacted United and other carriers.
By: NBC Palm Springs
October 16, 2024
