Your Health Today
Viruses That Live In your Home Can Be Good
It's not something you probably want to think about but all of us are surrounded by viruses. In fact -- inside the average home -- there's a vast biodiversity. New research has uncovered some little-known and never before seen viruses that live on things you probably use every day. But, don't panic -- researchers say these microbes could save lives. Mandy Gaither explains.
By: NBC Palm Springs
October 16, 2024
