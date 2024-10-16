Wellness Wednesday: Bring the Scent of Fall into Your Home

Sponsored by Clark's Nutrition, Natural Foods Market: "Live Better. We Can Help." With the holidays fast approaching, Erica Van Galen and Starkie Sowers from Clark’s Nutrition shared how to use essential oil blends like the Good Samaritan blend, which combines cinnamon bark, eucalyptus, and citrus for healing and disinfecting. They also introduced seasonal blends like "Winter Tree" and "Apple Pie," perfect for diffusing fall scents while keeping the air clean and healthy.