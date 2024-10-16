World Food Day: Local Food Drive in Partnership with Mathis Home

Today marks World Food Day, a global initiative to combat hunger. In recognition of this, NBC Palm Springs and Univision Palm Springs have teamed up with Mathis Home for a special food donation drive. Donations of non-perishable food items or monetary contributions can be dropped off all day at the Mathis Home store on Highway 111 in Indio. All donations will benefit the Coachella Valley Rescue Mission to support their hunger relief efforts. As a bonus, donors will be entered into a contest for a chance to win a $1,000 gift card from Mathis Brothers.