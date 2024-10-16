Your SoCal Weather Briefing for Wednesday, October 16, 2024!

As an upper-low moves across the Southwest, changes will happen in the Southland. The Coachella Valley will be under mostly sunny skies with near-normal highs in the lower-90s... upper-80s for your Thursday afternoon. Any showers related to this system will be widely scattered and occur West of the Coachella Valley. The coolest two days will be Friday and Saturday with midday temps close to 80°. On-shore winds may become a bit gusty through the San Gorgonio Pass and wind prone areas of the Valley late on Thursday. Next, strong winds out of the North will provide cooler temps and much drier air. Here's a city-by-city look at some of the high temperatures we will experience today, tomorrow and Friday. Enjoy the Fall weather! @JerrySteffen @NBCPalmSprings