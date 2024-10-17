Local & Community
10th Annual Palm Springs Modernism Show Returns October 25-27
The 10th annual Palm Springs Modernism Show is back from October 25th to 27th at the Palm Springs Convention Center. Nearly 50 exhibitors will showcase vintage 20th-century and contemporary 21st-century decorative and fine arts. The event kicks off with an opening night party on Friday, October 25th, benefiting Modernism Week. General admission hours are Saturday from 10 AM to 6 PM and Sunday from 10 AM to 4 PM.
By: NBC Palm Springs
October 17, 2024
