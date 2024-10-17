300 Acres of Ancestral Land Returned to Agua Caliente Tribe by Coachella Valley Mountains Conservancy

In a groundbreaking move, the Coachella Valley Mountains Conservancy has donated more than 300 acres of ancestral land back to the Agua Caliente Band of Cahuilla Indians, marking the first-ever land return to the tribe. Situated within the San Jacinto Mountain Range, this significant parcel was originally purchased by the State of California. Since 1997, the Conservancy has been dedicated to protecting the natural and cultural heritage of the Coachella Valley. Through a tribal resolution, the Agua Caliente Band has committed to preserving the land in perpetuity, ensuring the conservation of unique flora and fauna such as the Desert Tortoise and Peninsular Bay Corn Sheep. This donation, combined with a previous contribution from the Friends of the Desert Mountains, brings the total land returned to the Agua Caliente Tribe to 600 acres this year.