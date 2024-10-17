Business, Finance & Tech

Amazon Invests $500 Million in Small Modular Nuclear Reactors to Power AI Expansion

Amazon has announced a substantial investment of $500 million into nuclear projects, specifically targeting the development of small modular nuclear reactors (SMRs). These innovative reactors are designed to have a smaller environmental footprint and can be strategically built near power grids, enhancing efficiency and reliability. Analysts highlight that this move aligns with Amazon's increasing energy needs as the company expands its ventures into generative AI and scales its data center operations. Following in the footsteps of other tech leaders like Google, which are also investing in nuclear power, Amazon's commitment underscores a broader industry trend of tech titans driving sustainable and scalable energy solutions to support ever-growing demand

By: NBC Palm Springs

October 17, 2024

