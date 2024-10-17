An NBC Palm Springs Weather Heads-Up for Thursday, October 17, 2024!

After over three-weeks of above normal numbers, the Coachella Valley will finally experience Autumn-like weather beginning today. As an upper-low moves into the Southwest, winds will begin to pick-up out of the West this evening, followed by very strong, much drier Northerly winds tomorrow. In fact, a Wind Advisory has been posted for our area between tonight and Friday afternoon. This disturbance will also play a role in pulling-down our temperatures. Today the Valley will see lots of sunshine with slightly below normal temperatures in the upper-80s, followed by lower-80s for your Friday and Saturday. @JerrySteffen @NBCPalmSprings