BrucePac Expands Recall of Ready-to-Eat Meat and Poultry Products Due to Bacterial Contamination

Consumers are urged to check their fridges and freezers for an expanded recall of ready-to-eat meat and poultry products from producer BrucePac. Building on last week's initial recall, the USDA has identified additional products and production dates affected by bacterial contamination through routine testing. The recalled items include a variety of salads, wraps, pasta dishes, bowls, burritos, enchiladas, and other frozen and family meal options. These products were distributed nationwide to restaurants, grocery stores, schools, and other institutions. The USDA has announced that a detailed list of affected schools will be available on its website once finalized. Consumers who have purchased these products should immediately dispose of them and contact BrucePac for further information to ensure food safety and prevent potential foodborne illnesses.