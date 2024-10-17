College of the Desert Begins Construction of New 26,000 Sq. Ft. Automotive Campus in Cathedral City

College of the Desert is taking a significant step forward in advancing automotive education by breaking ground on its new 26,000-square-foot automotive campus in Cathedral City. Situated along East Palm Canyon Drive near several local dealerships, the state-of-the-art facility is designed to include car maintenance bays, advanced labs, and modern classrooms tailored for hands-on instructional purposes. This expansion aims to provide students with comprehensive, practical training in automotive maintenance and repair, preparing them for successful careers in the automotive industry. By investing in this new campus, College of the Desert underscores its commitment to delivering high-quality vocational training and meeting the growing demand for skilled automotive professionals in the community.