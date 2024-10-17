Firebirds: Post Game

Firebirds drop second straight, lose 3-1 to Calgary

The Firebirds scored first on Wednesday night to jump out to a 1-0 lead against the visiting Calgary Wranglers. Defenseman Max Lajoie's powerplay goal got the Acrisure Arena crowd on their feet. A nice setup from rookie Eduard Sale and Brandon Biro. Wrangler's Roy Keirns became the fifth opposing player to record a hat trick against the Firebirds. Following the game, head coach Derek Laxdal, forward John Hayden and defenseman Max Lajoie met with the media.

October 17, 2024

