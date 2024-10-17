Former President Jimmy Carter Casts His Vote in 2024 Election at Age 100

In a historic moment, former President Jimmy Carter cast his vote in the 2024 election, marking the first time a former U.S. president has voted at the age of 100. Officials from the Carter Center announced that Carter voted by mail in Georgia on Wednesday, coinciding with the second day of early voting in his home state. Carter’s grandson, Jason Carter, revealed that the esteemed 39th president intended to support Vice President Kamala Harris and eagerly anticipated casting his ballot.