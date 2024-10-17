Local & Community
Join Tonight’s Benefit for the Children’s Discovery Museum of the Desert
You’re warmly invited to a special benefit event supporting the Children’s Discovery Museum of the Desert tonight from 5:30 PM to 7:30 PM at WDC Kitchen and Bath in La Quinta (78740 Hwy 111, La Quinta). By making a $15 donation, attendees will help ensure that 100% of the profits directly fund the museum’s programs and exhibits, fostering educational and interactive experiences for children. This evening promises a wonderful opportunity to give back to the community, enjoy a vibrant atmosphere, and contribute to a beloved local institution dedicated to inspiring young minds. Don’t miss out on this chance to make a meaningful impact!
By: NBC Palm Springs
October 17, 2024
