Join Tonight’s Benefit for the Children’s Discovery Museum of the Desert

You’re warmly invited to a special benefit event supporting the Children’s Discovery Museum of the Desert tonight from 5:30 PM to 7:30 PM at WDC Kitchen and Bath in La Quinta (78740 Hwy 111, La Quinta). By making a $15 donation, attendees will help ensure that 100% of the profits directly fund the museum’s programs and exhibits, fostering educational and interactive experiences for children. This evening promises a wonderful opportunity to give back to the community, enjoy a vibrant atmosphere, and contribute to a beloved local institution dedicated to inspiring young minds. Don’t miss out on this chance to make a meaningful impact!