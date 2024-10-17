Kamala Harris and Donald Trump Clash Over Immigration and IVF on 2024 Campaign Trail

The 2024 presidential race heats up as Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump make bold moves to secure crucial voter support. In her first formal interview with Fox News, Harris challenged Trump by emphasizing her commitment to a bipartisan border bill and rejecting the decriminalization of border crossings, aiming to appeal to Republican voters wary of Trump's policies. Meanwhile, Trump took center stage at an all-female Univision town hall, proclaiming himself the "father of IVF" and advocating for legal immigration, while addressing controversial issues surrounding Haitian migrants in Springfield, Ohio. The debates also saw figures like former GOP Congressman Adam Kinzinger criticizing Trump’s rhetoric, highlighting the sharp contrasts between the candidates. The 2024 presidential race continues to heat up as election day draws closer. Stay tuned for election updates with NBC Palm Springs!