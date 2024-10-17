Liam Payne of One Direction Passes Away at 31 After Balcony Fall in Argentina

In a heartbreaking development, Liam Payne, former member of the globally renowned boy band One Direction, has tragically passed away at the age of 31. Authorities in Argentina confirmed through Telemundo that Payne died after falling from the third floor of his hotel balcony early Wednesday morning. Prior to the incident, 911 calls reported an aggressive individual, possibly under the influence of drugs or alcohol. Liam Payne, who left One Direction to pursue a successful solo career, was widely loved by fans worldwide - his sudden and untimely death has stunned the music community.