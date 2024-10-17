Man Arrested at Trump’s Coachella Rally Sues Police for Wrongful Arrest

Following his arrest outside Donald Trump’s Coachella rally for allegedly possessing firearms, Vem Miller has filed a lawsuit in the U.S. District Court for Nevada claiming that law enforcement officers engaged in deliberate and wrongful conduct, violating his constitutional rights. Miller, who identifies as a Trump supporter and independent journalist, denies accusations of an assassination attempt and seeks both general and punitive damages, as well as the dismissal of one deputy involved in his arrest. Riverside County Sheriff Chad Bianco has refuted the allegations, calling them false and asserting that the deputy acted appropriately. Miller was released on a $5,000 bail for two gun-related misdemeanors, and the case is yet to be assigned a hearing date.