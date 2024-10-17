Man Arrested Outside Trump Rally Files Lawsuit

The Man Arrested Outside Donald Trump's Coachella Rally Has Filed A Lawsuit Over The Incident... Vem Miller's Lawsuit Was Filed Wednesday In The U.S. District Court For Nevada And Alleges That Deputies "Engaged In Deliberate And Wrongful Conduct And Compromised Police Protocol Violating Miller's Constitutional Rights." It Comes After Authorities Arrested Miller For Allegedly Possessing A Shotgun, A Loaded Handgun, And A High-capacity Magazine. Miller Has Denied The Allegation About An "Assassination Attempt" saying He Is A Trump Supporter And An Independent Journalist. Miller Is Seeking General And Punitive Damages And An Order To Fire One Of The Deputies Involved In His Arrest. Miller Was Released On Five Thousand Dollars Bail For Two Gun-related Misdemeanors. The Case Has Not Yet Been Assigned A Hearing.