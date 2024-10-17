Meat Recall Expanded

Check your fridge and freezers. There's an important food recall you should know about. Ready-to-eat meat producer -- Bruce Pac -- has expanded its recall of meat and poultry products from last week. It now includes more products and production dates...after the U.S Department Of Agriculture said routine testing found listeria bacteria in the food. The recalled products include salads, wraps, pasta bowls, burritos, enchiladas and many other ready-made frozen and family meals. The affected products were shipped to restaurants, grocery stores, schools and institutions nationwide.The USDA says it will post a school distribution list on its website once it is available.