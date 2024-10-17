Meet Chorizo and Nacho: Adorable Terrier Mix Puppies Ready for Adoption This Saturday

Animal Samaritans is excited to introduce their adorable terrier mix puppies, Chorizo and Nacho, who are ready for adoption this Saturday at the Petco event in Palm Desert. These charming 11-week-old pups, rescued by a local taco truck owner, feature scruffy hair, expressive eyes, and sweet personalities, making them perfect additions to any family. In addition to the playful puppies, the shelter is also offering a bonded pair of 14-year-old Shih Tzus, Cheech and Chong, who are looking for a loving home together. Visitors can explore a variety of adoptable cats and dogs, meet dedicated volunteers like Wayne, and learn more about the shelter’s mission to provide loving homes for animals in need. Animal Samaritans invites you to join their upcoming event, find your perfect furry friend and help out your community!