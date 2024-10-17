NBC Palm Springs and Mathis Home Host Successful World Food Day Drive

In honor of World Food Day, NBC Palm Springs teamed up with Mathis Home to organize a local food drive aimed at combating global hunger and promoting sustainable food systems. Throughout the day, community members generously donated canned goods at Mathis Home and its outlet in India, contributing to the Coachella Valley Rescue Mission's mission to serve over 900 meals daily. These donations translate to approximately 27,000 meals each month and over 300,000 meals annually. Additionally, the initiative supports the distribution of more than 100 food boxes weekly to those in need. For those who couldn't donate on World Food Day, Mathis Home continues to accept contributions during regular business hours, offering donors a chance to win a $1,000 gift card as a token of appreciation.