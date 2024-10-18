Your Health Today
New Federal Safety Standards for Baby Products
They're popular baby products, but when infant support cushions aren't properly used, they can be dangerous to infants and even deadly. Now -- for the first time -- new federal safety standards will be placed on these products. In today's health minute, Mandy Gaither has more on the new rule -- and how officials hope it will help save lives.
By: NBC Palm Springs
October 18, 2024
federal safety standardsbaby productsnbc palm springs
