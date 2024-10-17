Palm Springs Unified Celebrates National School Lunch Week with Nutritious Meal Programs

n honor of National School Lunch Week, the Palm Springs Unified School District is spotlighting the profound impact of providing healthy, free meals on student achievement and overall well-being. Celebrating nearly three decades of commitment, Rancho Mirage High School's cafeteria, led by Nutrition Services Director Sarah Phelps, introduces a fun "school lunch pirates" theme featuring pirate-inspired menu items. The district encourages students to participate by providing feedback on meal offerings, ensuring that menus evolve to meet their preferences and nutritional needs. With access to free meals for breakfast, lunch, and dinner, Palm Springs Unified addresses hunger and supports academic performance, emphasizing that nutritious food is crucial for students' success both inside and outside the classroom.