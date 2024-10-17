Palm Springs Women's Jazz Festival Returns This November Celebrating Female Artists

The Palm Springs Women's Jazz Festival is set to take place from November 8th through the 10th, showcasing an impressive lineup of jazz, blues, and soul performances by talented female musicians. This vibrant festival not only features live concerts but also includes engaging exhibits, film presentations, and a variety of other events aimed at celebrating and recognizing the contributions of women artists in the music industry. Attendees can expect a rich cultural experience that honors the artistry and legacy of female performers, making it a must-attend event for music lovers and supporters of women in the arts.