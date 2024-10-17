Wal-Mart Unveils Affordable Holiday Meal Packages Under $7 Per Person Through Christmas

Wal-Mart is making the holiday season more affordable by offering savings from now through Christmas that allow customers to create delicious holiday meals for under $7 per person. The retailer is bringing back its popular inflation-free Thanksgiving meal and introducing a convenient one-click shopping list, making it easier than ever to purchase all necessary essentials. Available on walmart.com, the shopping list totals just over $53 and includes items such as a whole turkey ranging from 10 to 17 pounds for $12 and a Southern pecan pie for just over $5.