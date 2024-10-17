Your October 17, 2024 Coachella Valley Halloween Forecast!

We are exactly two-weeks away from the sweetest yet scariest holiday of the year. And the weather for October 31st won't be frightening at all! Palm Springs and the rest of the Valley will be under clear skies with dry air and slightly below-normal midday highs in the middle-to-upper 80s. I've summoned-up up a few of those meteorological ghosts with their forecast for their favorite time of the year. @JerrySteffen @NBCPalmSprings