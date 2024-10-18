An NBC Palm Springs Weather Heads-Up for Friday, October 18, 2024!

A Wind Advisory has been posted for a large area of Southern California today because of gusty Northerly winds from the back-end of a large upper-low currently centered to our Northeast. For the Coachella Valley, the advisory ends today at noon. Also -- because of winds and low relative humidity -- a Red Flag Warning has been issued through this evening for areas West of the Valley which includes the Inland Empire and area mountains. Like yesterday, Autumn-like temperatures are expected again today for the Valley with highs in the lower-80s. Next, sunny skies and middle-80s are forecast for Saturday, mostly clear and upper-80s for you Sunday. The Valley will experience highs in the 90s beginning Monday. @JerrySteffen @NBCPalmSprings