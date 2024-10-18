Beautiful Weekend Ahead with Cooler Temps for Paint El Paseo Pink Walk

Happy Friday! Enjoy a gorgeous weekend in Rancho Mirage, with the Paint El Paseo Pink Walk kicking off tomorrow morning. Olivia Sandusky and the NBC crew will be there to support the cause. Expect cooler-than-normal temps, with highs at 82°F today and 64°F tomorrow morning—perfect for the walk! Winds are calming, and next week brings a warm-up, reaching the 90s by Monday.