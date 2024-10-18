Local & Community
College of the Desert Opens New Oasis Café and Coffee Bar
College of the Desert is launching its brand-new Oasis Café and Coffee Bar on Monday, October 21st. Open to both students and the public, the café will serve food and drinks Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., offering a fresh spot to relax and refuel on campus.
October 18, 2024
