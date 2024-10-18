Manny the Movie Guy
Go Inside “From”: Cast Talks About Twisty, Creepy Season 3
"From" returns for its third season on MGM+. It’s as thrilling and heartfelt as the first two seasons. I spent some time with Catalina Sandino Moreno (Tabitha Matthews) and new cast member Robert Joy (Henry Kavanaugh) to talk about season 3. Also having a heartfelt dramatic arc this season is Ricky He who plays Kenny in the series. See what he reveals about the show.
By: NBC Palm Springs
October 18, 2024
FromFrom TV seriesTV seriesMGM plusMGMhorroranthologymythscience fictioninterviewseason 3S3From Season 3Harold PerrineauBoyd StevensCatalina Sandino MorenoTabitha MatthewsRicky HeKenny LiuElizabeth MoyTianChen LiuRobert JoyHenry KavanaughVictorTownTownshipManny the Movie Guyfilm criticentertainment reporterhostTV personalityNBC Palm SpringsThe Filipino ChannelANC NewsPhilippinesTFCABS CBNsecret
Link Copied To Clipboard!
Loading...