Josh Brolin, Peter Dinklage Talk Wacky, Fun BROTHERS

I always had a great time talking to Josh Brolin but sadly, I haven’t interviewed him since 2010’s "Jonah Hex." Still, 14 years later, the actor still remembered me…awwwwww. And it’s a plus that his new film, that he also produced alongside his co-star Peter Dinklage, is fun and funny with director Max Barbakow "Palm Springs" at the helm. In the film, Brolin and Dinklage play twin brothers. Brolin is Moke, a guy looking for redemption, while Dinklage is Jady, the one trying to get out of trouble. Both embark on a dangerous heist road trip that will make them realize the importance of family. The star-studded cast includes Glenn Close, Brendan Fraser, Marisa Tomei, and overly aggressive and very horny orangutang. In this interview, we talked about their characters, their interest in making the film, and my pearly white teeth HA! "Brothers" is now available to stream on Amazon Prime Video.