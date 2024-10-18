Movie Reviews: RUMOURS, EXHIBITING FORGIVENESS, WOMAN OF THE HOUR

RUMOURS Cate Blanchett heads the cast of this fun and funny film from writers/director Guy Maddin, Evan Johnson, Galen Johnson. It’s about our fearless leaders, zombies, and a giant brain. EXHIBITING FORGIVENESS World-renowned artist Titus Kaphar tries his hand at writing and directing a film and chose "Exhibiting Forgiveness" as his first feature film. And oh what a debut! André Holland, Andra Day, Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor, and John Earl Jelks star. WOMAN OF THE HOUR Anna Kendrick adds director to her title with the release of the true-life true-crime Netflix’s WOMAN OF THE HOUR. She also stars as Cheryl Bradshaw, the woman of the hour, the bachelorette of "The Dating Game" show where, in 1978, serial killer Rodney Alcala was one of the eligible bachelors. Daniel Zovatto plays the killer.