Local & Community
Mustang Crushed by Fallen Tree on Fred Waring; Driver Escapes with Minor Injuries
Gustavo Vasquez’s Mustang convertible was totaled after a tree fell on it due to strong winds on Fred Waring Drive. Vasquez walked away with minor injuries, including cuts from shattered glass. Meanwhile, sand buildup on Indian Canyon Drive caused issues for drivers, with tow trucks assisting some. Both Gene Autry and Indian Canyon are open, but caution is advised.
By: NBC Palm Springs
October 18, 2024
Gustavo VasquezMustangFred Waring Drivetree fallwind damageIndian Canyon Drivesand on roadsroad safetyGene Autry Drivetraffic update
Link Copied To Clipboard!
Loading...