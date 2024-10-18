Business, Finance & Tech
Netflix Shares Surge After Strong Quarterly Results and 5 Million New Subscribers
Netflix shares are set to jump after exceeding analyst expectations in its latest quarterly results, adding over 5 million new subscribers. More than half of these sign-ups came from its ad-supported tier. Netflix anticipates further growth with the release of Squid Game season two, a live boxing match between Mike Tyson and Jake Paul, and two NFL games on Christmas Day.
By: NBC Palm Springs
October 18, 2024
