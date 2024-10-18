Palm Springs Police Looking For Shooting Suspect

Police Are Searching For A Suspect In Palm Springs Who Allegedly Pulled Out A Gun And Shot Two Teenagers Late Thursday Night. Police Were Dispatched To Graffiti Park Off Palm Canyon Drive At Around 9:30 P.M. On Thursday Night. Investigators Believe The Shooting Was A Result Of A Fight That Broke Out Between A Large Group Of Teenagers. They Believe This Led To One Person Pulling Out A Gun And Shooting. A Teenager Is In The Hospital In Critical Condition, Another With Non-life Threatening Injuries. Police Are Still On The Lookout For The Suspect As Well As Anyone Else Who Was Involved. If You Have Any Information, You're Asked To Contact The Palm Springs Police Department At 760-327-1441.