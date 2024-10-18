Palm Springs Police Search for Suspect After Shooting Leaves Two Teens Injured

Local & Community
Authorities have identified 19-year-old Nathan Wilson, a local baseball player, as the victim of a fatal motorcycle crash in Palm Springs earlier this week. Wilson, who played for the Palm Springs Power Summer League, was killed when his motorcycle collided with a car. Investigators say drugs or alcohol were not involved.
By: NBC Palm Springs
October 18, 2024
