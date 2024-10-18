RUMOURS Cast, Filmmakers Talk About Crazy, Fun, Funny Film

I love RUMOURS, it’s a hodgepodge of mystery, thriller, horror, and soap opera and it works! Splendidly I might add. Largely because of the cast, but also the script and direction by Guy Maddin, Evan Johnson, and Galen Johnson. It’s best for you to enter the theater with no knowledge of what the film is about but the short summary of it is a group of G7 world leaders headed by the Chancellor of Germany Hilda Ortmann, played by Cate Blanchett. Amidst a global crisis, our fearless leaders find themselves lost in the woods haunted by undead bog bodies and a giant brain. Not to add some soap opera tortured passions amongst some of them. RUMOURS is being released in theaters on October 18. I spent some time with Maddin and the Johnsons plus Roy Dupuis (Canada’s Maxime Laplace), Nikki Amuka-Bird (UK’s Cardosa Dewindt), and Rolando Ravello (Italy’s Antonio Lamorte). They take you inside the topsy-turvy world of "Rumours."