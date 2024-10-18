Local & Community
Second 911 Outage This Month Affects Palm Springs Area, Investigation Underway
Emergency 911 services in Palm Springs, Cathedral City, and Desert Hot Springs were down for most of Thursday, marking the second outage this month. The disruption began in San Bernardino County and affected multiple law enforcement agencies. Palm Springs Police Chief Andrew Mills emphasized the need for a long-term solution, calling on state and federal assistance to prevent future outages.
By: NBC Palm Springs
October 18, 2024
