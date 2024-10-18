Business, Finance & Tech
Wall Street Prepares for Mixed Open After Dow Hits Another Record High
Wall Street is set for a mixed open following the Dow's record high close, driven by a rally in shares of Travelers. The S&P 500 narrowly missed a new record, closing slightly in the red, while the NASDAQ posted modest gains. All three major indexes are on track for their sixth consecutive positive week, marking the longest streak this year for the Dow and S&P.
By: NBC Palm Springs
October 18, 2024
