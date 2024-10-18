Weather
Wind Advisory and Air Quality Alerts in Effect for Coachella Valley Due to Strong Winds
Coachella Valley is experiencing strong winds with gusts up to 31 mph, prompting wind advisories and air quality alerts. Temperatures will remain below normal, with highs between 82-86°F. Winds will ease later today, but a wind-blown dust advisory for Eastern Riverside County continues through the afternoon. A red flag warning is in effect for elevated fire danger due to dry conditions in the Inland Empire. The weekend will bring clearer skies and warmer temperatures.
By: NBC Palm Springs
October 18, 2024
