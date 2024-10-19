CA, US & World

Colorado Teacher Oakley Van Oss Wins $35,000 for Innovative Dual Language Welding and Construction Program

Mr. Oakley Van Oss, a Colorado teacher, combines dual language education with hands-on skills like welding and construction, creating a diverse and supportive learning environment. His innovative approach recently earned his school $35,000 from Harbor Freight Tools for Schools. Students, including many talented female welders, thrive in his unique classroom.

By: NBC Palm Springs

October 19, 2024

